As per a report from Spanish news outlet Marca, Watford defender Kiko Femenia is wanted in Spain by La Liga outfit Getafe.

Numerous Watford players have been linked with moves away from Vicarage Road this summer. Gerard Deulofeu, Troy Deeney and Will Hughes continue to be linked with moves away and now, right-back Kiko Femenia is attracting interest.

A report from Spanish news outlet Marca has claimed that La Liga side Getafe are chasing a deal for Femenia this summer. However, Getafe are not the only side looking to sign Femenia this summer.

The report adds that his name has “sounded” for both Valencia and Eibar as well. Amid Watford’s relegation, the clubs are looking to snap up the defender, who has a year remaining on his contract with the Hornets.

Femenia joined the club from Deportivo Alaves three years ago, arriving at Watford on a free transfer. In his time with the club, the former Barcelona youth player has played in 87 games across all competitions for the club, scoring two goals and laying on three assists in the process.

A return to Spain would bring an end to his three-year stint in England having previously spent his entire career in his home country.

Watford fans, is Femenia a player you want o see stay at the club this summer or would you let him complete a return to Spain? Let us know ow what your thoughts are on a possible deal in the poll at the bottom of the page.

