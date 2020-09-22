Blackpool have confirmed the signing of Sunderland and Ipswich Town target Luke Garbutt on their official club website.

Following his release from Everton, left-back Luke Garbutt has been heavily linked with a move to League One. As covered here on The72, reports have circulated regarding Sunderland and Ipswich Town’s interest in Garbutt.

Now, it has been confirmed that Garbutt has found a new club. Neither Sunderland or Ipswich have secured a deal, with Blackpool swooping in to snap up the defender in a bargain deal.

Garbutt joins on a free transfer, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal at Bloomfield Road. The 27-year-old spoke to the club’s official website upon the move, expressing his delight at his latest transfer, saying:

“I’m pleased to be here and looking forward to working under Neil Critchley. I really like what the Head Coach had to say when I spoke to him a few days ago, and he was a big factor in my move here.

“He’s spent the last few years at Liverpool and developed players really well, so I’m looking forward to what the future brings here.

“There’s big plans for this football club and I’m hopeful I can be a big part of what’s to come this season.”

Garbutt, 27, played in 30 games across all competitions for Ipswich last season. He scored six goals and laid on three assists, proving to be a danger from set-pieces.

Over the course of his career, as well as playing 12 times for Everton’s senior side, Garbutt has spent time on loan with Cheltenham Town, Colchester United, Fulham, Wigan Athletic, Oxford United and most recently, Ipswich.

