As reported on The 72 yesterday, Middlesbrough are competing with the likes of Brentford, Huddersfield Town and Queens Park Rangers for AFC Wimbledon left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker.

The full-back has impressed in his debut season for Wimbledon and has unsurprisingly been attracting attention from the divisions above.

Middlesbrough’s pursuit of the 21-year old certainly makes sense as they aim to bolster their defensive options ahead of the October transfer deadline.

Middlesbrough currently have three options at manager Neil Warnock’s disposal at left-back. Marvin Johnson has been the regular starter and was handed the number three shirt, whereas Hayden Coulson and Marc Bola have provided cover.

However, both Johnson and Coulson look to be more comfortable playing as a left-midfielder or as a left wing-back in a back five.

The opening two games of Boro’s season has seen Warnock deploy Johnson in this role, playing three central defenders with Djed Spence providing the width on the other side.

But with Guinness-Walker linked this would allow Warnock to divert back to a back four if needs be, meaning Coulson or Johnson could be utilised further forwards.

At present Boro are lacking width in midfield with their attacking from wide areas being provided by their wing-backs. Marcus Browne and Marcus Tavernier can play as wide midfielders but it seems as though they would need more defensive full-backs in order to play a 4-4-2 formation.

Hoppes of re-signing former-loanee Patrick Roberts from Manchester City were dashed with Warnock’s comments about needing more defensive full-backs if they were to lodge a bid. But with the potential arrival of Guinness-Walker this could mean a move for Roberts is back on the cards.