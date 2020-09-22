Portsmouth’s Reeco Hackett-Fairchild has been loaned out to Bromley, as confirmed by their official club website.

The forward has been linked with a move to fellow League One side Hull City and League Two outfit Colchester United in this transfer window, as per The72, but has now left Fratton Park to gain some more first-team experience.

Hackett-Fairchild, who is 22 years old, joined Pompey in January from Bromley but has struggled for game time since his move to Kenny Jackett’s side.

He has now returned to his former club to get some more minutes under his belt. He has told their website: “It’s been tough the last nine months with no football but I can’t wait to get back, get started again and win some games and score some goals!”

“It is somewhere I admire. It is somewhere I have come and enjoyed each spell I’ve spent at the Club, I can’t fault it. It was the first place I wanted to come to at this level, I’m buzzing to be back.”

Hull have been in the hunt for more attacking reinforcements but Hackett-Fairchild will not be making a surprise move to the KCOM Stadium.

The London-born forward spent time on the books at Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion before joining Dagenham and Redbridge United in 2014.

He was then snapped up by Charlton Athletic two years later and went onto make 24 appearances for the Addicks, as well as having loan spells at Bromley and Boreham Wood.

Bromley signed him permanently last summer and he scored eight goals for them last season to earn a move to Pompey. However, he has now returned to the National League side.



