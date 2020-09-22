West Bromwich Albion are still in negotiations with Huddersfield Town over a deal for striker Karlan Grant but remain at a crossroads over the valuation according to Yorkshire Live.

Rumours over Grant making the move to the Premier League have been circling for almost the entirety of the transfer window but as yet the two clubs have been unable to agree a fee or terms for the forward.

West Brom are eager to bring in attacking reinforcements and Grant is undoubtedly their top target but the £17million price tag placed on him by the Terriers is causing some issues.

There has been no confirmation that the Baggies don’t agree with the valuation of Grant but there are some issues remaining over an initial fee with Town reportedly wanting more money up front than West Brom are willing to offer.

Of course, as the transfer window dwindles down and the days ebb away then a deal will become more crucial for the Premier League side as they look to recruit a striker to help guide them to top-flight safety.

West Brom have also been linked with other strikers including Watford duo Troy Deeney and Andre Gray although they are believed to be alternatives to Grant and not at the top of Slaven Bilic’s wish list.

Huddersfield have reaffirmed that they do not need to sell any of their star players but trimming their wage bill would be a bonus meaning the sale of Grant is still very much on the cards.

Whether the two clubs will come to an agreement soon remains to be seen but this could be a deal which rumbles on until the end of the transfer window.

