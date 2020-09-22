QPR’s Bright Osayi-Samuel remains on the radar of Club Brugge, as per a report by Sport Witness (originally from Het Nieuwsbald).

The Belgian side tried to sign him earlier in the transfer window but a move fell through. However, they are still keen on luring him away from England.

Osayi-Samuel, who is 22 years old, continues to play for QPR despite ongoing speculation about his long-term future at the club. His contract with the London club expires next summer and he has been heavily linked with a move away, with Crystal Palace also believed to be interested.

The pacey winger has been on the books of the R’s for the past three seasons and has scored 10 goals in 86 games.

His impressive past campaign has meant he has caught the eye of a few clubs and QPR are facing a battle to keep hold of him.

Osayi-Samuel started his career at Blackpool and rose up through the youth ranks at Bloomfield Road before going onto play 79 games for their first-team, chipping in with five goals.

QPR snapped him up in 2017 after he helped the Tangerines win promotion from League Two via the Play-Offs.

Mark Warburton’s side will want to keep him and tie him down to a new contract. However, a move again by Club Brugge could test the Championship sides’ resolve.

They will want to get a fee for him to avoid losing him for free next year.

In other QPR news, they are interested in AFC Wimbledon left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker, as per The72.





Will QPR sell Osayi-Samuel before the end of the transfer window?