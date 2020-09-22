Millwall are on the verge of completing a deal for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby according to the Irish Independent.

A deal for the Premier League midfielder is set to be finalised this week which will be a boost for the Lions following on from their impressive start to the season.

Gary Rowett’s men have taken four points from their opening two games which include a draw against Stoke City and a victory last weekend over Rotherham United.

Molumby spent last season on loan at the Lions and impressed manager Rowett but it has only been made clear more recently that Brighton are willing to allow him to leave the club.

Manager Gary Rowett is a huge admirer of Molumby and if the deal can be completed he will be delighted to welcome a player of his calibre back to the club.

Molumby has failed to make a senior appearance for Brighton with his only appearance coming in the EFL cup and he will be looking to gain more regular first-team football elsewhere if he is unable to do so at Brighton.

The midfielder played in 40 games in all competitions for Millwall last season, scoring one goal providing one assist during those games.

Molumby is another option for Rowett to have this season and a transfer looks best suited for all parties with him likely to get much more game time at the Championship club rather than at Brighton.

Millwall will look to continue their unbeaten start to the season when they take on Brentford at the New Den this weekend.

Would Jayson Molumby be a good signing for Millwall?