Liverpool have agreed a fee for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, as per a report by France Football.

Manchester United have been linked with the pacey wide man, as per The72, but he could now join their Premier League rivals.

The Senegal international is poised to leave Watford after their relegation to the Championship and has had to be patient over the past few months.

Sarr, who is 22 years old, scored six goals and gained six assists in 30 appearances in all competitions this past season and could be handed a top flight lifeline by the champions Liverpool now.

Watford paid a hefty fee in the region of £30 million to lure Sarr to the top flight from Rennes last summer and he still has four years left to run on his contract with the Hertfordshire side.

He started his career in Senegal at Generation Foot before moving to France to play a year at Metz in 2016. He then switched to Rennes and scored 18 goals in 77 games for the Ligue 1 side to earn a big-money move to England.

Liverpool have been busy over the past week, bringing in Diogo Jota and Thiago from Wolves and Bayern Munich respectively. However, they have not stopped their recruitment drive there and are now looking to bring Sarr to Anfield.

Manchester United may have to look elsewhere now and have ‘considered’ a move for AFC Bournemouth’s David Brooks this summer, as per The72 yesterday.

