Huddersfield Town have agreed a £1million fee with Benfica for ex-Arsenal winger Chris Willock as reported by The Daily Mail.

Willock was on loan at the Terriers for the second half of last season and the move is now set to become a permanent one although there are still other Championship sides monitoring the situation.

The 22-year-old is yet to agree personal terms with Huddersfield but it appears they are the frontrunners to sign him.

Willock has played for England under-16’s up until England under-20’s level and impressed during his short loan spell at the Yorkshire club.

Rangers, Queens Park Rangers, Derby County and Bournemouth have all been credited with an interest in Willock but the player’s association with Huddersfield could see them with the advantage in the race.

Willock made two first-team appearances in the League Cup for Arsenal in 2016 before being snapped up by Benfica the following summer.

He made 64 appearances for their B-team in Portugal’s second tier, scoring 14 times and providing nine assists.

Willock then made the move to West Brom on loan although he never really featured or made an impact at the Hawthorns and was recalled by Benfica before being loaned straight back out to Huddersfield.

The winger scored two goals in 14 Championship games for the Terriers and he will be hoping to continue and improve should the move be completed.

Huddersfield have lost some of their attacking players this summer including the likes of Steve Mounie and with Karlan Grant’s future still uncertain, the acquisition of Willock will be a welcome one.

