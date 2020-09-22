Hull City saw off competition from Wolves and West Brom to sign Jarrod Bowen back in 2014, the now West Ham United man has revealed to their official club website.

The Tigers travel to the London Stadium tonight in the Carabao Cup.

Bowen, who is 23 years old, is set to take on his former side for the first time.

He left the KCOM Stadium in January, with the Hammers paying an initial £18 million to lure him to the Premier League.

Bowen joined Hull from Hereford United six years ago, rejecting interest from the Midlands from Wolves and West Brom in the process. He went onto become a huge player for the Yorkshire side and scored 54 goals in 131 appearances for them in all competitions.

He has reflected on his time with the Tigers ahead of tonight’s game and has said: “I had a couple of clubs interested in me, Wolves and West Brom, and I would have backed myself to do well, wherever I had gone.

“My family didn’t want me to move so far away at 17, but moving that far at such a young age, I learned so many life experiences and matured off the pitch, and I think that maturity went onto the pitch as well and no obstacle appeared too high. Looking back on it now, I’m glad I went further away from home.”

Bowen added: “Hull is a good club. The fans were great to me. They’ve had experience of the Premier League, got to the FA Cup final and played in Europe, so they’ve had a lot of success. They’ve got the fanbase and a good culture around there and I’m sure they’ll do well in the future.”

Hull beat Leeds in the last round of the Carabao Cup and will be looking to cause another shock against West Ham.

