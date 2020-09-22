Liverpool have had a breakthrough in their pursuit of Watford midfielder Ismaila Sarr but they now face competition from Aston Villa according to France Football.

It has been reported that the Reds have agreed a deal worth in the region of over £30million following their continued pursuit of the 22-year-old.

Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in Sarr but he is viewed as an alternative to Jadon Sancho who is their prime number one target.

Sarr scored five goals and provided six assists for Watford last season as they suffered relegation to the Championship.

Liverpool are also now said to be discussing personal terms with Sarr following an agreement on the fee and wages but Aston Villa are set to compete with them for his signature and are prepared to offer him a starting place in their team which the Reds may not be able to do.

Everton have also been linked with Sarr with Carlo Ancelotti making a lot of exciting additions this transfer window.

Liverpool have already recruited Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers and with Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino already at the club it may mean that Sarr would have to settle for a place on the bench.

This represents good news for Watford who are determined to recoup as much of a transfer fee for him as possible although in an ideal world they would love to keep him at the club.

Villa would offer Sarr a more likely chance of starting games on a regular basis but whether the lure of Champions League football would tempt the Senegalese to Anfield remains to be seen.

Would Ismaila Sarr be a good signing for Aston Villa?