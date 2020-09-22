Fulham remain keen on signing on Watford defender Craig Dawson, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 21.09.20, 19.20).

The Cottagers are eager to boost their defensive options before the end of the transfer window and could throw the Hornets man a Premier League lifeline.

Dawson, who is 30 years old, only moved to Vicarage Road last summer but couldn’t prevent the Hertfordshire side getting relegated to the Championship in his first season at the club.

The experienced defender started his career in non-league with Radcliffe Borough before he was snapped up by Rochdale in 2009. After an impressive campaign with them in League Two, West Brom signed him in August 2010 but loaned him back out to Rochdale. Dawson scored a combined 22 goals from defence in his two seasons with the Dale.

He had a brief loan stint at Bolton Wanderers in 2013 before establishing himself as a key player at the Hawthorns.

Dawson spent nine years in the Midlands, making 225 appearances and chipping in with 15 goals.

Watford came calling last year after he spent the year before in the Championship but he finds himself back in the second tier again now.

However, Fulham could change that and may lure him to Craven Cottage before the end of the transfer window.

Scott Parker’s side are in need of some new signings over the coming weeks and Dawson is someone who is vastly experienced. He would add more competition to their defensive department in what will be a tough season for the London club.

Should Fulham move for Dawson?