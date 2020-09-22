Coventry City are interested in Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland, as per a report by the Courier.

The Sky Blues sent scouts to watch the Scotland international in action against St Mirren at the weekend, a game in which he scored in.

Shankland, who is 25 years old, has been prolific over the past few seasons and it is no surprise to see Coventry keeping tabs on his progress.

Mark Robins’ side have been busy in the transfer window as they prepare for life back in the Championship and have brought in the likes of Gustavo Hamer, Tyler Walker and Callum O’Hare, amongst others.

However, Coventry are not finished in the transfer market just yet and may be weighing up a move for Shankland now to add more options to their squad up front.

Shankland started his career at Queen’s Park and was snapped up by Aberdeen as a youngster. However, he struggled to make an impact at Pittodrie and was loaned out to Dunfermline Athletic, St Mirren and Greenock Morton.

Ayr United signed him in 2017 and he was prolific for them, scoring 62 goals in 73 games to earn a move to Dundee United last summer.

Shankland has carried on his goal scoring exploits with the Terrors and helped them gain promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

With 29 goals in 36 games in all competitions since his move to Dundee United, there is no wonder that Coventry are sending representatives to watch him.

