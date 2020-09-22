Derby County are set to sign Fiorentina forward Bobby Duncan, as per a report by TalkSPORT.

The Rams are poised to complete a deal to bring the youngster back to England.

Phillip Cocu’s side have been in the hunt for attacking reinforcements and are going to add more options to that department by bringing the ex-Liverpool man to Pride Park.

Duncan, who is 19 years old, left Anfield last year to move to Italy to join Fiorentina but is returning after his year in Serie A.

He spent time on the books at Wigan Athletic and Manchester City before Liverpool swooped to sign him two years ago. However, he departed the current Premier League champions when Fiorentina swooped to sign him for a fee of around £1.8 million.

Derby have been in the hunt for a new striker before the end of the transfer window and will be hoping Duncan can hit the ground running for them.

Cocu’s men have lost their opening two games and will be looking to bounce back against Blackburn Rovers this weekend. Their boss has one eye on the long-term though and has said, as per their official club website: “Football is always difficult to speak too much about long-term because always short-term is very important.”

“As we know, you have to perform and deliver. Now and then, you must take a break and see what we are building and try to shape the team that will hopefully be here for the long-term.:”

He added: “You never know if real big teams come in with big money, but if not, we know that we have got a really good set of youngsters and a set of quality players being part of the club.”

In other Derby news, they have cooled their interest in West Brom striker Kenneth Zohore, as per The72.



Happy with this proposed signing, DCFC fans