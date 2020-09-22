A report from West London Sport has said that “a number” of League One sides have enquired about a possible move for QPR attacker Paul Smyth.

Over the last two seasons, QPR attacker Paul Smyth has spent two stints out on loan in League One.

Smyth spent the second half of the 2018/19 campaign with Accrington Stanley and last season was spent with League One play-off winners Wycombe Wanderers. Now, it is said that Smyth is attracting third-tier interest again.

West London Sport has reported that a host of League One sides are keeping a watchful eye on Smyth’s situation at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. The 23-year-old’s future with QPR remains up in the air as it stands, with Mark Warburton “not convinced” by the attacker.

Smyth has a year remaining on his contract with QPR and “a number” of League One clubs are waiting to be told if he becomes available for transfer.

Smyth joined QPR from Linfield in 2017, signing after an impressive stint with the Northern Irish side. For QPR, Smyth has netted two goals and laid on one assist in 22 games.

While out on loan, the attacker scored three goals and provided five assists in 16 games for Accrington Stanley. In his stint with Wycombe, Smyth appeared 21 times, finding the back of the net once and setting up two goals.

