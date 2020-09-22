According to a report from Derbyshire Live, Derby County are set to complete the signing of former Liverpool and Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe in the coming days.

As covered here on The72 earlier this window, Derby County have been looking to reunite with former loan man Jordon Ibe. The winger is available for nothing following his release from Bournemouth and now, a new report has emerged on the Rams’ pursuit of the ex-Liverpool man.

Derbyshire Live says that Derby are closing in on a move for Ibe, adding that a deal could be confirmed “in the next day or two”. It is said that the 24-year-old is in Derby for a medical ahead of a return to Pride Park.

Should Ibe complete a move to Derby County, a return to action may have to wait. Ibe made his last appearance over a year ago and would have to build up his fitness again before featuring for Phillip Cocu’s side.

Ibe joined Liverpool as a youngster after breaking into Wycombe Wanderers’ youth academy. He picked up senior experience in the Championship with Birmingham City and Derby before sealing a move to Bournemouth in 2016.

In his four years with Bournemouth, Ibe netted five goals and laid on nine assists in 92 appearances before his release earlier this summer.

Derby County fans, would you be happy to see Ibe complete a return to Pride Park this summer? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Derby County news, the club are said to have joined a fellow Championship side in the chase for a Premier League striker – find out more about that story here.

Would you welcome a return for Ibe?