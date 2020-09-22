As per a report from Football Insider, Derby County and Preston North End are set to battle for Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis.

Over the course of the summer, Preston North End have been linked with a move for Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis. As covered here on The72, reports have said the Championship side could move for Davis amid Ollie Watkins’ transfer from Brentford.

Now, a rival Championship side have been linked with the striker. A report from Football Insider has claimed that Derby County have joined Preston in making an approach for Davis as they look to bolster their attacking ranks before the end of the transfer window.

Davis has dropped down the Aston Villa pecking order amid the arrivals of Mbwanna Samatta and Ollie Watkins in recent windows. Villa are said to have offered Davis a new deal at Villa Park but a decision could be made over his immediate future at the club before the end of the window.

The 22-year-old striker has netted five goals and laid on five assists in 69 games across all competitions for Aston Villa. For the club’s Under-23s, he found the back of the net seven times and provided eight assists in 33 games.

With both Derby County and Preston North End showing interest, it will be interesting to see how Davis’ situation pans out this summer.

Derby County and Preston North End fans, would you like to see your club sign Davis this summer? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

