The Watford Observer has reported that Watford are continuing talks over a deal for Udinese defender William Troost-Ekong, with manager Vladimir Ivic also addressing the links.

At the weekend we covered reports here on The72 claiming that Watford are close to signing Udinese defender William Troost-Ekong. Now, a fresh update has emerged regarding the club’s rumoured interest in the Nigerian.

As per a report from the Watford Observer, the Hornets’ deal is not as far along as it seems. A deal is yet to be agreed and while Troost-Ekong is a player the club wants, other targets are also being considered in the event of a deal not being reached.

Watford boss Vladimir Ivic did speak about the links with Troost-Ekong, adding that a he would be a player who would help the club. However, he did remain coy on the direct links, saying:

“I know him as a quality player and he will be one of the players who will help us in the future, if he will come, if he will join us. I cannot speak now because he’s still not with us.”

Troost-Ekong, 27, spent time in Spurs and Fulham’s youth ranks in the early stages of his career. Since leaving England in 2013, the defender has spent with FC Groningen, FC Dordrecht, KAA Gent, FK Haugesund, Turkish outfit Bursaspor and Udinese.

The defender has represented Nigeria 39 times across all competitions, taking up the captaincy in recent games.

