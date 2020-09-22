League One side Gillingham have confirmed the signing of former Blackburn Rovers and Reading striker Dominic Samuel on their official club website.

Gillingham have moved to bolster their attacking ranks with the signing of free agent striker Dominic Samuel. The 26-year-old has been without a club following his release from Blackburn Rovers earlier this summer and now, he has sealed a move to the League One side.

The report says that Samuel has been in high demand since his release and Steve Evans was left delighted by the new signing. Samuel has been his number one target this summer and with the deal confirmed, Evans will be hoping his efforts are worthwhile.

Upon the announcement, Gillingham’s new number nine spoke to the club’s official website to express his delight. Speaking about his latest move, Samuel said that it was a “no brainer” after meetings with Evans. He said:

“It was a no brainer to be fair; I did well during my loan spell here and I felt it was the right choice for me. The Gaffer made me feel welcome and after meeting him several times I really wanted to play for him.

“There is a great bunch of boys here; I want to be playing regular games and be somewhere where I felt comfortable and the Gaffer showed me a desire to be here.

“I made it clear I wanted to wear the number nine shirt if it was available, and have the responsibility that comes with that jersey.”

Samuel started out in Reading’s youth academy, making his way through their youth ranks before Blackburn Rovers moved to bring the striker in three years ago.

With Blackburn, Samuel scored 10 goals and laid on six assists in 59 appearances.

Gillingham fans, are you happy with the signing of Samuel? Let us know what yout think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Gillingham news, the club have been linked with a move for a free agent who has spent time on trial with one of their League One rivals – find out more about that here.

Happy with the signing of Samuel?