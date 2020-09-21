According to The Athletic’s James Pearce, former Liverpool youngster Bobby Duncan is set to sign for Derby County from Italian side Fiorentina.

The 19-year-old, who is a cousin of Liverpool great Steven Gerrard, joined Liverpool’s Under-18s from Premier League rivals Manchester City’s youth set-up in July 2018. He’d been with the Citizens since joining them from Wigan in 2011.

He signed for Liverpool for around £200,000 from City, joining Serie A side Fiorentina’s U19s for £1.8m a year later. Hoping for a shot at first-team football, Duncan instead found himself in the Under-19s at the Italian side – playing youth football in the Primavera 1 league.

It was a successful start for the former Reds youngster, Duncan scoring a brace on his debut in a 6-3 win against Bologna Under-19s. Two games later and he was back amongst the goals with his third goal of the season in a 3-0 win against Roma’s Under-19s. His final game for Fiorentina’s youngsters saw him provide an assist in a 2-1 victory over Napoli.

However, The Athletic’s Pearce writes that the former Liverpool striker “has been desperate to return to England” after what he calls “a disappointing year in Italy.” Unable to break through the phalanx of stars ahead of him, Duncan has become disaffected and is looking for an outlet back to England and English football.

The prolific youngster, who scored 25 goals and 8 assists for Liverpool Under-18s in 36 games in 2018/19, is said to be very close to signing for Derby County with The Athletic writing that the Rams “are in the process of sorting out the finer details” of a deal in a move that could see him being announced soon.

Will Derby County be able to coax the brilliance out of former Red Bobby Duncan?