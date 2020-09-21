In news confirmed by Leeds United themselves, young right-sided winger Jordan Stevens has left Elland Road to head to Swindon Town on a season-long loan deal.

📰 Good luck to Jordan Stevens who has today joined Swindon Town on loan until the end of the season — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 21, 2020

Stevens was one of a number of domestic youngsters who the Whites brought into the club to restock and reinvigorate the youth set-up at the club. What was once a proud aspect of Leeds United’s heritage had been left to lay fallow by former owner Massimo Cellino.

Andrea Radrizzani was not to let this go and promised to rebuild the youth sides at Elland Road. It was a promise that he kept and Jordan Stevens has been a part of that rebuilding after joining from League Two side Forest Green in January 2018.

Stevens has made six appearances across all competitions for the Whites since joining the club with four of these (53 minutes) being in the Sky Bet Championship. He has also gained a wealth of experience in the Under-23s under former boss Carlos Corberan.

Speaking to Swindon Town’s website, Stevens said of the move to the County Ground:

“I’m more than happy that the deal is finally done. I’m looking forward to getting to meet the lads and see where League One gets us. Swindon are a club that have just been promoted, the club is close to family which is great.”

Swindon manager Richie Wellens expects 20-year-old Stevens to make an instant impact, starting at Burton Albion on Saturday. He sees the Leeds United youngster as coming in 100% match-fit and being a valuable asset to the club.

