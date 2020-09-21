Manchester United and Liverpool have both been rumoured to be interested in a move for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr but the Red Devils could be looking at a possible loan option according to 90 Min.

United have been chasing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho all summer but with them no closer to agreeing a fee with the German club they could look at alternatives and Sarr is believed to be high up on their list.

Watford are thought to be willing to allow the 22-year-old to leave on a temporary basis following their relegation to the Championship last season.

Manchester United have been linked with a £100million move for Sancho whereas Sarr would represent a much cheaper option considering the current financial climate.

Sarr managed six goals and six assists in his debut season in England with the Hornets and has been linked with a move back to the Premier League.

Watford are believed to have offered Sarr to Manchester United on a loan deal and they are now considering whether to pursue a move for him.

The London club are thought to be resigned to losing one of their star players from last season albeit on a temporary basis as they would prefer it to be rather than a permanent move away from Vicarage Road.

Should a loan deal not be viable, Watford value Sarr at around £40million and should they receive an offer in that region they could be forced to selling one of their prized assets.

Would Ismaila Sarr be a good signing for Manchester United?