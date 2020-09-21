Derby County have opened talks with former Liverpool striker Bobby Duncan over a move to Pride Park according to Football Insider.

The 19-year-old left Anfield 12 months ago to join Fiorentina where he is currently plying his trade.

There have been rumours that he has visited Derby’s training ground ahead of a possible move to the club this transfer window.

Despite being a highly regarded talent at Liverpool, Duncan left when his agent Saif Rubie accused the Reds of bullying his client.

The striker made a move to Italian side Fiorentina in a £1.8million deal and it was hoped that he would become part of their first-team set up but he has failed to make the impact he would have liked.

Duncan is yet to make his first senior appearance for the Italian giants and he could now be set to make another move as he looks to progress in the early stages of his career.

Duncan has only played for the Italian side’s B team and made 12 appearances, which provided four goals.

The youngster also played as part of Manchester City’s academy before making the move to Liverpool and he could now be ready for a move back to English football.

He has been capped by England at under-19 level highlighting his huge potential at such a young age and could be an ideal acquisition for Derby as they look to add attacking reinforcements.

Derby have also been credited with an interest in West Bromwich Albion striker Kenneth Zohore but it appears their interest has cooled in the Danish forward.

Would Bobby Duncan be a good signing for Derby County?