According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, Brentford, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, and Queens Park Rangers are all interested in signing AFC Wimbledon defender Nesta Guinness-Walker.

Guinness-Walker only arrived at Wimbledon last summer from seventh tier side Met Police and was one of the standout performers for the Dons last season.

Brentford are eyeing Guinness-Walker as a potential replacement for Rico Henry who has been attracting attention from the Premier League already this transfer window. If Henry was to depart, the Wimbledon left-back could certainly be a cheaper option and is ‘top of their list’ in terms of priorities.

QPR, Boro, and Huddersfield are also all in the market for defensive reinforcements before the October 5th deadline and have all identified the Wimbledon youngster as a target.

The 21-year old played 27 times last season in all competitions, scoring once and assisting once in the process. Already this season however he has matched his tally in both goals and assists in just two games.

The Dons will not want to lose one of their prized assets and would most likely demand a fee for the left-back if a number of clubs were interested. With four Championship sides reportedly keen this could trigger a bidding war for the young star, something all clubs involved will be hoping to avoid.

So far this campaign Wimbledon have drawn both fixtures. Their opening day game saw them draw 2-2 with Northampton Town away from home and their first home tie saw a staggering 4-4 draw with Plymouth Argyle.