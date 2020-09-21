Speaking to London News Online, Millwall boss Gary Rowett has confirmed the club remain in contact with Brighton and Hove Albion over a possible return deal for midfielder Jayson Molumby.

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby enjoyed a thoroughly successful loan stint with Millwall last season. Gary Rowett is a big fan of the youngster and he has made no secret of his interest in bringing Molumby back to The Den this summer.

As of yet, a return has not materialised with Molumby hoping to break in the Premier League side’s senior side. However, he has not made a Premier League squad yet, with his only appearance so far coming in the EFL Cup.

Now, Rowett has spoken once again about the possibility of Molumby returning. Speaking to London News Online, the Millwall boss said that the club are still in regular contact with Brighton and reiterated his interest in reuniting with the player. He said:

“We’re still in regular contact with Brighton on one or two things. I think Jayson still keeps in touch with some of our players.

“But while there is an opportunity at Brighton he has got to give it his best shot and see if he can force his way into their plans after making his senior debut [for them].

“He is a great lad. He’s the sort of player that of course we’d be interested in should a loan come up for him.

“But he is a Brighton player and they have to do whatever they think is the right thing and we have to do the what is right to strengthen our squad if we’ve given the opportunity.”

Molumby played in 40 games across all competitions for Millwall last season, scoring one goal and laying on one assist in the process.

Millwall fans, would you like to see Molumby return to the club this summer? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you welcome Molumby back to The Den?