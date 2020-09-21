Speaking to London News Online, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has confirmed the club have received a fresh approach for sought after goalkeeper Dillon Phillips.

Charlton Athletic’s star goalkeeper Dillon Phillips has been heavily linked with a move away from The Valley this summer. As covered here on The72, a whole host of Championship sides have been linked with the ‘keeper.

Bournemouth and Brentford are also among the sides rumoured to be showing interest in Phillips and now, Addicks boss Lee Bowyer has confirmed that the club have received a fresh approach for the star man.

Bowyer confirmed the fresh interest in Phillips but said that the figures being mentioned by the unnamed side “were not enough”. Speaking to London News Online, he said:

“Someone made an enquiry about him but the figures they were talking – it was just a conversation between Steve [Gallen, director of football] and someone – were not enough.

“We’ll see if that changes. I’ve spoken to his agent and told him the situation and what is going on with Bournemouth, it’s up to them.

“We’ve offered him a three-year deal, or whatever it was, and he turned it down. He said: ‘No, I want to leave and I’ll wait it out if I have to’.”

With Phillips determined to seal a move away and a whole host of sides keen, it will be interesting to see if the Charlton Athletic academy graduate can complete a summer transfer before the end of the window.

Charlton Athletic, do you think the club will be able to sell Phillips this summer or will he stay and see out his contract? Let us know what your thoughts on the situation are in the poll below.

