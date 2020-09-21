Speaking to The PinkUn, Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has said that the club are “a bit worried” after new signing Kieran Dowell was forced off with an injury against Preston North End.

In Norwich City’s 2-2 draw with Preston North End, new signing Kieran Dowell was forced off through injury. The playmaker lasted less than half an hour after Preston defender Ben Davies challenge left him with an ankle injury.

Now, Norwich boss Daniel Farke has provided an update on Dowell’s injury. Farke confirmed that the club are waiting to see the results of the scans, with the former Everton youngster leaving the ground on crutches and in a protective brace.

Speaking about Dowell’s injury, Farke said the club are worried but will have to wait and see how the results turn out. He said:

“We are a bit worried but let us wait for the results of the scan. It was an unbelievably hard knock.

“We don’t have to speak about the foul. My worry is Kieran is out for a while. It was pretty swollen and all our fingers are cross but it is too early to say how long. If it just a hit or a bruise not so long. The foot, ankle area. A tough hit.”

Dowell has played in three Norwich City games since signing on a permanent deal earlier this summer, scoring one goal in the process.

