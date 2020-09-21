Arsenal could make another bid for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya before the end of the transfer window, as per a report by Goal.

The Gunners still hold an interest in the Bees stopper, despite already having a move rejected for him.

Raya, who is 25 years old, is believed to be keen on a switch to the Emirates Stadium but Thomas Frank’s side have no intention of selling him.

Arsenal are in the hunt for goalkeeping reinforcements and have identified the Spaniard as the man to replace Emiliano Martinez, who has left the London club for Aston Villa.

Raya joined Brentford last summer from Blackburn Rovers for a fee in the region of £3 million and still has three years left on his contract. He helped the Bees get to the Championship Play-Off final last season.

The Barcelona-born ‘keeper started his career at local side UE Cornella before moving to England eight years ago to join Blackburn.

Raya went onto make 108 appearances for the Lancashire side and played a big role in their promotion to the Championship in 2018 under Tony Mowbray.

He has since become a key player at Brentford and they do not want to sell him, especially with the new campaign already starting.

However, Arsenal could test the Bees’ resolve by placing another bid for their number one. Could Frank’s side stand in his way of a big move to the top flight?

In other Brentford news, they are being linked with AFC Wimbledon left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker, as per The72.

