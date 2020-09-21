Manchester United have ‘considered’ moving for AFC Bournemouth winger David Brooks, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are set to step up their recruitment drive after their 3-1 opening defeat to Crystal Palace.

They have been linked with Brooks in this transfer window and have weighed up a swoop for the Championship man as they assess their options.

Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho remains a key target, but it will be interesting to see if they move onto Brooks if they can’t lure the England international to Old Trafford from the Bundesliga.

Brooks, who is 23 years old, joined Bournemouth two years ago from Sheffield United and could be thrown a Premier League lifeline by someone over the coming weeks.

The Wales international scored seven goals in 33 games for the Cherries in his first season but spent the majority of the past campaign out injured as his side slipped into the second tier.

The Warrington-born man started his career as a youngster in the academy at Manchester City before crossing the Pennines six years ago to sign for Sheffield United.

He had a loan spell in non-league at FC Halifax Town before breaking into the Blades’ first-team. Brooks went onto play 37 games for the Yorkshire side before Bournemouth paid £11.5 million to sign him in 2018.

Brooks signed a new long-term contract with Jason Tindall’s side last year meaning they are under no pressure financially to cash in on him. However, it could be hard for them to block a top flight move for him if a big-money offer came in.

Will Bournemouth keep Brooks?