As per a report from Nottinghamshire Live, Nottingham Forest favourite and Under-23s coach Chris Cohen is set to take up a coaching role with Championship rivals Luton Town.

West Ham academy graduate Chris Cohen has been with Nottingham Forest for the last 13 years. After joining the club from Yeovil Town in 2007, the midfielder spent 11 years as a player before taking up a coaching role with their Under-23s following his retirement in 2018.

Now, it has been claimed that Cohen is poised to bring an end to his time at the City Ground. Cohen is said to be closing in on a switch to fellow Championship side Luton Town, who are looking to add Cohen to their coaching ranks.

In the meantime, Forest’s Under-23s will be managed by Andy Reid before a permanent replacement is named.

Cohen, 33, will take up a role with the Hatters’ first-team, working alongside Nathan Jones, who he played alongside during his time with Yeovil Town. He is hoping to make the step up to management at some point in his career and will be hoping that a switch to Luton will help him do just that.

Cohen came through West Ham’s youth academy and played 20 times for the Hammers side, spending time on loan with Yeovil Town, who he later joined permanently. His strong performances for Yeovil earned a move to Nottingham Forest, where he notched up 300 appearances.

At the City Ground, Cohen scored 17 goals and laid on 33 assists from midfield, becoming a firm favourite among Nottingham Forest fans.

