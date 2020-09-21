According to Sky Sports News (Transfer Centre, 12:03, 21/09), Fiorentina are now showing interest in Watford attacker Gerard Deulofeu.

Earlier this summer, we covered reports here on The72 regarding Napoli’s interest in Watford attacker Gerard Deulofeu. The club’s interest was confirmed by Hornets’ sporting director Cristiano Giaretta, saying:

“There are several rumours around the boy. We are evaluating. There are important clubs on him, including in Italy, Spain and England. Napoli can also be included among those interested.

Now, a new Serie A side have been linked with a move for the Spaniard.

As per a report from Sky Sports News, Fiorentina are also interested in signing Deulofeu this summer. A whole host of Watford stars have been linked with moves away, including Troy Deeney and Will Hughes.

It will be interesting to see if Deulofeu follows the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Previs Estupinan in completing moves elsewhere or if he remains at Vicarage Road.

Deulofeu is rated at £18m on Transfermarkt but it is yet to be revealed how much Watford are hoping to receive for the attacker.

Deulofeu initially joined Watford on loan in January 2018 before joining the club in the following transfer window. Overall, the 26-year-old has netted 17 goals and laid on 11 assists in 70 games across all competitions.

Watford fans, would you like to see the club try to keep Deulofeu or would you rather he was sold this summer? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

