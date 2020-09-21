Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Pritchard is attracting the interest of Brentford and Norwich City according to TeamTalk.

The attacking playmaker has failed to really make an impact with the Terriers and could be available for as little as £6million.

Despite his frustrating time at Huddersfield, new manager Carlos Corberan is keen to keep Pritchard at the club but is willing to allow him to leave for the right price.

Pritchard hasn’t really settled at the Yorkshire club and would surely be tempted by a move to either Brentford or Norwich considering both clubs are likely to be vying for promotion to the Premier League this season.

Whilst having been at Huddersfield he has only scored three times in 63 appearances and has failed to make the impact that he would have liked during his time at the club.

He does have some Premier League experience from his time with the Terriers as well as a very brief spell with West Bromwich Albion in the 2015/16 campaign.

Pritchard has already spent time with the Canaries when he joined them in 2016 and made 43 appearances for them and scored eight goals.

He then made the move to Huddersfield for £10million but left Norwich under somewhat bad terms and a move back to the Canaries may not be the wisest choice due to the circumstances surrounding him departure as he swiftly left them for a move back to the top-flight.

Norwich still have question marks over the future of Emiliano Buendia and Pritchard could be a viable replacement for him but it remains to be seen if Huddersfield would be willing to part ways.

Would Alex Pritchard be a good signing for Norwich City?