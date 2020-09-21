Portsmouth are still interested in a move for Stoke City defender Harry Souttar despite reports suggesting Michael O’Neill isn’t keen on allowing him to leave according to The Portsmouth News.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett is reportedly keen on bringing Souttar to the club either on a permanent basis or for a loan spell before the transfer window shuts.

Souttar spent last year’s campaign on loan with League One side Fleetwood Town, and certainly caught the eye as he made 41 appearances for Joey Barton’s side as they finished in the top six of League One.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill was impressed by Souttar and has made it clear that he is hopeful of having the youngster involved in their first-team this season.

Souttar didn’t start for Stoke in their Carabao Cup tie recently but has been absent in league action for the Potters raising suspicions that he could still be available for at least a loan deal.

It’s been a frustrating start to the 2020/21 season for Portsmouth, with Kenny Jackett’s side currently lying in 17th in the League One table after two goalless draws in their first two games and a move for Souttar could still be on the cards as they look to improve their squad.

Although Pompey are yet to concede in the league this season signing the 21-year-old would boost their defensive ranks even further.

Manager Kenny Jackett is keen to bring in more attacking players with them having failed to score in their first two games of the season which will be something of a concern for Jackett.

