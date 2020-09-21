According to Sky Sports, not only have Nottingham Forest and Aberdeen agreed on a fee that will see Scott McKenna leave Pittodrie but the Dons defender is currently undergoing a medical at the City Ground.

McKenna has been on Forest’s radar since the summer of 2019, when they had two bids turned down for the 23-year-old. Further back, Aberdeen also turned down a £7m bid from Aston Villa.

Sky Sports also say that a formal transfer request from McKenna was turned down by the club last summer. Quoting Dons boss Derek McInnes, Sky Sports reported him saying of proceedings:

“I’m pretty sure they’re close to a fee being agreed and Scott is on his way down south to try and get things concluded. I’m pretty sure that’s the way it is and I’d be surprised if it fell through.”

The Kirriemuir-born centre-back is a home-grown youngster, one who has made his way up through the youth system at Pittodrie. Since breaking into first-team reckoning at the SPL side, McKenna has gone on to make 118 appearances, scoring 6 goals and providing 1 assist.

Before he became a mainstay of the Aberdeen defence, the 18-cap Scotland international spent some time on loan out at Alloa Athletic (4 appearances) and two spells at Ayr United (27 appearances, 1 goal, 1 assist).

Forest have lost their opening two fixtures and have looked more than suspect in defence. Bringing in a defender the calibre of McKenna could begin to redress that issue.

Will bringing in Scott McKenna from Aberdeen solve Nottingham Forest's woes?