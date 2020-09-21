Watford failed in a proposal within their deal with Manchester United for James Garner according to The Athletic.

The Hornets wanted to include an option to buy the midfielder for £5million at the end of his loan deal but it was refused by the Premier League giants.

It was confirmed last week that Watford had signed Garner having beaten competition from Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City for his signature.

Watford are huge admirers of Garner and wanted to include an option to buy him but Manchester United refused and a straight loan deal was agreed instead.

Manchester United had been weighing up the options they had received from clubs for their young midfielder and decided on Watford as the best destination for him.

Watford are keen to make an immediate return to the Premier League following their relegation to the Championship last season.

The Hornets enjoyed a 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend in which Garner came on for the final 15 minutes and made his debut for the club.

Garner has recently won the under-23’s player of the year award at United and it is no real surprise that they refused any option of a permanent deal with him being highly regarded by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Manchester United hierarchy.

The 19-year-old is clearly a good talent which is highlighted by the amount of clubs who were interested in signing him and it will be intriguing as to how he performs and if he can help guide Watford back to the Premier League.

Will James Garner be a good signing for Watford?