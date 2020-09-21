Former Football League midfielder Ravel Morrison is set to join ADO Den Haag, as per a report by Dutch news outlet Omroep West.

The ex-England Under-21 international is close to signing for the Eredivisie side.

Morrison, who is 27 years old, is currently a free agent and has been weighing up his next move after being released by Sheffield United at the end of last season.

He only joined the Blades last summer and made four appearances for them in all competitions before spending the second-half of the campaign on loan at Middlesbrough.

Morrison started his career on the books at Manchester United and played three times for their first-team before switching to West Ham United in January 2012.

He spent three years under contract with the Hammers but had loan spells away from the London club at Birmingham City, QPR and Cardiff City during his time at Upton Park.

Lazio swooped to sign him five years ago and he played eight times for the Serie A side before returning to QPR on loan again during the 2016/17 season.

Morrison then spent time in Mexico at Atlas and then in Sweden with Ostersund before returning to England last year. Sheffield United handed him an opportunity but he is now close to embarking on a new chapter in Holland.

There is no doubt he has bags of ability and he will be eager to show what he can do in the Eredivisie for ADO Den Haag.

Will Morrison impress in Holland?