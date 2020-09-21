QPR and Brentford are interested in AFC Wimbledon left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

The League One defender is a man in-demand going into the final few weeks of the transfer window, with the likes of Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town also linked.

Guinness-Walker, who is 21 years old, is being tipped for a big future in the game and Wimbledon are facing a battle to keep him at the club.

The youngster spent time on the books of the academies at Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in his early career before dropping into non-league to play for Metropolitan Police.

Guinness-Walker was then signed by Wimbledon in May 2019 and has since made 30 appearances for Glyn Hodges’ side, chipping in with two goals.

Brentford are eyeing up potential replacements for current left-back Rico Henry, who is being linked with a move to the Premier League over the coming weeks.

The Bees’ transfer policy has been top notch over recent years and their scouts may see Guinness-Walker as someone they can help develop and then sell on for a profit in the future.

QPR, on the other hand, will need a new left-back if Ryan Manning is sold. The Irishman is out of contract next summer but has been left out of their squad so far this season.

Wimbledon will be hoping to see off second tier interest in their rising star, but it would be tough to stand in his way if Brentford or QPR come calling.

