Rumours linking Derby County with a move for West Bromwich Albion striker Kenneth Zohore are wide of the mark, as per a report by Derbyshire Live.

The Rams are in the hunt for a new striker but will seemingly look elsewhere.

Zohore, who is 26 years old, could be set to leave West Brom before the end of the transfer window and is a target for Sheffield Wednesday.

He only joined the Baggies last summer but looks likely to depart over the coming weeks.

The Denmark international scored four goals in 17 games for Slaven Bilic’s side as they were promoted to the Premier League last season. However, the Midlands side could offload him now despite him still having three years left on his contract there.

He moved to England in January 2016 to join Cardiff City from KV Kortrijk and went onto score 24 goals in 101 games for the Bluebirds, helping them gain promotion to the top flight in 2018 under Neil Warnock.

Prior to his move to Wales, Zohore also had spells at Copenhagen, Fiorentina, Brondby and IFK Goteborg.

Derby have been linked but you can rule them out of the race to sign him for the moment, which could open the door for Sheffield Wednesday to make progress on their pursuit of him.

The Owls have been busy in this transfer window but are in the hunt for some new faces. Derby are also expected to make some additional signings, with ex-Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth winger Jordan Ibe close to joining, as per The72.

