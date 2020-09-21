In an interview which appears on Teesside Live, Middlesbrough assistant manager Kevin Blackwell claimed the club are in the market for another new striker.

Middlesbrough currently have captain Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher and new signing Chuba Akpom at their disposal but Blackwell stated that they do need a fourth.

“We still need another striker. Chuba only gives us three,” he said.

Ashley Fletcher came off injured in Boro’s 1-1 home draw with Bournemouth at the weekend with Marcus Browne substituted on in his place up front. Browne ultimately scored the equaliser in the 81st minute.

“If Fletch is injured, Browne is more of a ten than a striker, so we might need a bit more there.

“It’s a discussion for the gaffer and the club really, but everyone knows we need one or two more in, because what you saw today was the entire playing squad at the football club.

“With just 18 players we’re thin and the club knows that.”

Middlesbrough let several players leave at the end of last season after their contracts came to an end. Daniel Ayala, Ryan Shotton, Rudy Gestede were three big names, whereas a plethora of youngsters also left the club.

Boro are in a process of rebuilding their squad and have made four new signings already this transfer window, with the most recent being the acquisition of former-Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom.

“We’re delighted to get Chuba over the line, and Fletcher coming off today shows why,” said Blackwell.

“We have an awful run coming up where we play Tuesday-Saturday for two months, so we’re going to have more quality in.”