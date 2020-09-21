Birmingham City are closing in on the signing of free agent midfielder Mikel San Jose, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

The Blues are set to add more bite into their midfield by bringing in the Spain international.

San Jose, who is 31 years old, is available after leaving Athletic Bilbao at the end of last season and is poised for a spell in the Championship.

Birmingham have been busy in this transfer window as Aitor Karanka puts his own stamp on his newly inherited squad. The likes of Neil Etheridge, George Friend, Adam Clayton and Jon Toral have joined amongst others, but more signings are on the way for the Midlands club between now and the end of the transfer window.

San Jose spent 11 seasons with Bilbao and made 397 appearances for them in all competitions, scoring 37 goals along the way.

He was a popular figure in La Liga and helped his former side get to the Europa League and Copa Del Rey finals during his time at the San Mames Stadium.

The midfielder progressed up through the youth ranks at Bilbao and had a three year stint as a youngster at Liverpool before returning to the Basque Country in 2009.

He is now set for a new chapter in England with Birmingham and they will be looking to get a deal over the line for him over the next couple of days.

In other Birmingham news, they are also after Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke, as per The72.

Happy with this deal, BCFC fans?