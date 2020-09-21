Millwall and Swansea City have been interested in signing free agent winger Jordan Ibe, as per a report by Goal.

However, the duo are set to miss out on signing the winger to fellow Championship side Derby County.

Ibe, who is 24 years old, is undergoing a medical today ahead of a move to the Rams.

The ex-Premier League widenman was released by AFC Bournemouth at the end of last season and is looking to get his career back on track at Pride Park.

He has not been short of options this summer, with Turkish giants Besiktas also keen alongside Millwall and Swansea.

Ibe spent time on the books as a youngster at Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers before he was snapped up by Liverpool.

He went onto make 58 appearances for the Reds and scored four goals for them in all competitions, as well as spending time away from Anfield on loan at Birmingham City and Derby.

The ex-England Under-21 international was signed by Bournemouth in July 2016 for fee of £15 million but struggled to live up to his price tag with the Cherries.

He played just twice in the Premier League last season as they were relegated to the Championship and was then released when his contract expired.

Ibe will be looking to prove people wrong at Derby this term and Phillip Cocu’s side will be eager to get a deal over the line for him today, seeing off interest from second tier rivals in the process.



