Robbie Gotts has been ‘cleared’ to leave Leeds United in this transfer window, but only once they have brought some new signings in, as per a report by The Sun.

The midfielder has been linked with Huddersfield Town and Hull City, as per The72, and looks set for a loan move to the Football League

Gotts, who is 20 years old, has a decision to make as to whether he wants to play in the Championship or League One.

He knows Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan well from playing for him with Leeds’ Under-23’s. He helped the Whites the PDL Northern League and the Proffesional Development League over the past two seasons.

However, Hull may be attractive proposition to the youngster as he may be guaranteed more game time in the third tier.

He was handed his first-team debut by Marcelo Bielsa in December 2019 in an FA Cup tie against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and has since made one more appearance for the second tier title winners.

Gotts is versatile and can play at full-back or in the centre of midfield. He would be a decent option for either Huddersfield or Hull.

He is highly-rated at Elland Road but would benefit from going out on loan this season and getting some first-team experience under his belt.

It will be interesting to see what develops with Gotts’ situation over the coming weeks.

In other Leeds news, their winger Jordan Stevens is also set for a loan departure, as per The72.

