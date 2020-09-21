Speaking to the Shropshire Star, former Luton Town and Accrington Stanley man Shaun Whalley has said he wants to stay with Shrewsbury Town for as long as he can, as he enters his sixth season with the club.

Winger Shaun Whalley has been with Shrewsbury Town since 2015 when he signed for the club from Luton Town on a free transfer.

The attacker has notched up almost 200 senior appearances for the Shrews and now heading into his sixth campaign with the club. Whalley’s contract expires at the end of the current season and now, the 33-year-old has moved to reveal his hopes for the future.

After netting his first goal of the season against Northampton Town at the weekend, Whalley said expressed his pride at entering another new campaign with the club and said he hopes to stay with Shrewsbury Town for as long as he can.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, he said:

“First of all I’m proud I’ve been here for five years and this is my sixth season. I want to stay here at Shrewsbury for as long as I can. I still feel fit. I’m sure people will agree I still run a lot, still got energy and still bring a lot to the team I feel.

“I just hope for a good season. It’s only early and we still have to see. I’m not one to look too far ahead. It’s just Newcastle (under-21s) on Tuesday for me.”

Shrewsbury Town fans, with Whalley keen to remain at the club, what do you want to see happen? Should Whalley stay or go? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

