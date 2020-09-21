Speaking to London News Online, Lee Bowyer has revealed that Charlton Athletic missed out on the loan signing of Arsenal starlet Tyreece John-Jules earlier this summer due to their transfer embargo.

Charlton Athletic’s transfer embargo has wreaked havoc on their recruitment plans for the summer window and manager Lee Bowyer has now revealed how it stopped the club from signing Arsenal starlet Tyreece John-Jules.

Bowyer has been looking to add to his attacking ranks this summer and one player Charlton Athletic wanted to bring in was young striker John-Jules. However, despite their best efforts, the Addicks were denied a deal due to their transfer embargo.

John-Jules – who spent a stint on loan with Lincoln City last season – went on to join Doncaster Rovers. Not only that, but he netted for Darren Moore’s side in their victory over Charlton at the weekend.

Now, Addicks manager Bowyer has opened up on the club’s efforts to bring in the 19-year-old striker. Speaking to London News Online, he said:

“He was the one we thought we would’ve got but we were under the embargo. In the end he has gone to Doncaster – but you can see why we wanted him.

“He’s only a young kid but he is strong, physical and on the shoulder. He can finish. He’s got a bit of everything. Unfortunately for us, we couldn’t get him and Doncaster could.”

