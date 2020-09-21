Speaking to the club’s official website, Derby County boss Phillip Cocu has admitted that the club may sell their young stars if they receive good enough offers for them.

Under Phillip Cocu, a whole host of young stars have emerged from the youth academy and nailed down spots in Derby County’s first-team.

While Jayden Bogle – who has since left for Sheffield United – broke through under Frank Lampard, the likes of Louis Sibley, Max Bird, Jason Knight, Morgan Whittaker and Lee Buchanan have all become senior players under Cocu.

Recently, the Rams secured the long-term futures of both Bird and Sibley, tieing the young pair down to fresh deals. However, while Derby boss Cocu said it is good to have their futures secured, the club could have to let some of their young stars move on if they receive “big money”.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“Football is always difficult to speak too much about long-term because always short-term is very important.

“As we know, you have to perform and deliver. Now and then you, must take a break and see what we are building and try to shape the team that will hopefully be here for the long-term.

“You never know if real big teams come in with big money, but if not, we know that we have got a really good set of youngsters and a set of quality players being part of the club.”

A whole host of Derby County’s young stars have the potential to become important layers for the Rams. However, in the current climate, the club could find it hard to turn down offers for some of their starlets, with the sales of Bogle and Max Lowe proving just that.

