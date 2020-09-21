The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter that Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling’s move to Turkish side Ankaragucu is “still live”.

BOURNEMOUTH. Gosling and Ankaragucu move still live. But midfielder back in side yesterday. Decisions decisions. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 20, 2020

Amid Bournemouth’s relegation to the Championship, a whole host of players have either left or continue to be linked with moves away. Star men Aaron Ramsdale, Callum Wilson and Nathan Ake are among those to make Premier League returns, while speculation continues to surround the future of David Brooks.

Now, a further update has emerged regarding rumoured interest in midfielder Dan Gosling. Gosling is out of contract next summer and Turkish side Ankaragucu have been said keen on the 20-year-old.

Despite his involvement in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough, The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has said that the Super Lig side’s chase for Gosling is “still live”.

A decision is yet to be made regarding his immediate future at the club amid the rumoured interest so it will be interesting to see how Gosling’s situation pans out over the remainder of the transfer window.

Formerly of Everton and Newcastle United, Gosling has been with Bournemouth for six years. The midfielder has notched up 177 appearances for the club, netting 20 goals and laying on eight assists in the process.

With his deal up next summer, Bournemouth fans, would you like to see Gosling stay at the club or would you let him move on this window? Let us know what you think about Gosling’s transfer situation in the poll in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Dan Gosling - stay or go?