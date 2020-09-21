Speaking to The Scottish Sun, Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has confirmed that star defender Scott McKenna is set to leave the club to join Championship outfit Nottingham Forest.

As reported here on The72 at the weekend, Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna has been attracting interest from Nottingham Forest, The City Ground club have been looking to bring the Scottish international in to bolster their defensive ranks and now, it seems a deal is imminent.

McKenna was left out of Aberdeen’s defeat to Motherwell, making the trip down south to discuss terms with Nottingham Forest. Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes moved to discuss the Dons skipper’s imminent departure.

Speaking to The Scottish Sun, McInnes said that a deal is close and he would be surprised if it fell through at this stage. He said:

“I’m pretty sure they’re close to a fee being agreed and Scott is on his way down south. I’d be surprised if it fell through. Scott was always going to move at some point.

“I’d prefer to speak more when it’s concluded but he’s a player with 16 caps and at the age of 23 he’s only going to improve. He’s not just a good player, he’s a brilliant person and a great boy and I’ve enjoyed working with him.

“You always have a heavy heart when you lose good ones. But he’s one who’s deserving of another opportunity to push on. Wherever he ends up he’ll have a good career as he treats everything properly, whether it’s a passing drill or recovery after games.”

McInnes has been a star performer for Aberdeen, becoming a first-team regular after making his way through their youth academy. Overall, he has played in 118 games for the club across all competitions but looks set for a new challenge in the Championship.

