According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon on his personal Twitter feed, one obstacle is standing in the way of Nottingham Forest landing Bournemouth midfield star Harry Arter whilst also proferring a way of clearing said obstacle.

FOREST. Arter wages a stumbling block in move from BOURNEMOUTH. Silva and Olympiacos might help clear funds for that one. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 20, 2020

The obstacle to Forest getting their man is a simple one – Arter’s wage demands. What Nixon states, quite clearly, is that Sabri Lamouchi’s side need the cash from a sale of Portuguese star Tiago Silva to Olympiakos. Forest and Olympiakos are owned by the same man, Evangelos Marinakis, so a payment for Silva (below) would be a ‘Peter pays Paul’ arrangement.

Silva only arrived at the City Ground in July last year from Portuguese side Feirense and is a player who came up through the system at Benfica. He featured across Forest’s Championship campaign, featuring in 44 matches, scoring 3 goals and making 4 assists.

Silva is a target for Olympiakos and Nixon says that this is the only way that Nottingham Forest are going to be able to free up any finances to be able to match the wage demands that Harry Arter would command if joining from Bournemouth.

Arter would improve a stumbling Forest side who have lost their opening two fixtures in the Sky Bet Championship and are languishing in the depths of the table. The Irish-born player spent last season out on loan at Fulham. He made 29 appearances for the Cottagers, scoring 3 goals and creating 1 assist.

That Championship experience, on top of 225 appearances (29 goals/20 assists) for Bournemouth, a total including 94 games in the Premier League, can only be a bonus for a side like Nottingham Forest looking to add steel and guile to their midfield.

