Nottingham Forest are in talks with Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna, according to Daily Telegraph journalist John Percy on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Reds are looking to lure the highly-rated centre-back to the Championship before the end of the transfer window.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side have lost their opening two games of the season and are eager to strengthen their defence.

McKenna, who is 23 years old, has impressed for Aberdeen over the past few seasons and could now be rewarded with a big move down the border.

The Scotland international has been a target for the likes of Celtic, Aston Villa, Hull City and QPR in the past but Derek McInnes’ side have always managed to keep hold of him. However, he may finally be on his way out of Pittodrie in this transfer window with Forest in discussions with him.

McKenna is a product of the Dons’ academy and rose up through their youth ranks. He had loan spells away as a youngster at Ayr United and Alloa Athletic as a youngster to gain first-team experience.

The defender has since established himself as a key player for Aberdeen and has made 119 appearances for them in all competitions in his career to date, chipping in with five goals.

Nottingham Forest have endured a torrid start to the new campaign, but could have some good news on the way with McKenna in their sights.



