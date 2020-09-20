According to Alan Nixon of The Sun (tweet – below), Accrington Stanley have serious interest in Celtic’s young stopper Conor Hazard.

ACCRINGTON. Watching developments with keeper Hazard at Celtic. Could be available if does not sign a new deal. Stanley would take him full time. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 20, 2020

22-year-old Hazard, who stands 6ft 6in, has been on the Bhoys books since signing from Northern Ireland’s Cliftonville FC’s Under-20 side in early July 2014. He signed for the Under-17s at Celtic, progressing through to their Under-20s the following year.

Youngster Hazard has struggled to make the breakthrough at Parkhead and to date has only a single Celtic appearance to his name – a 19-minute substitute appearance in December 2017 in a 2-0 win over Partick Thistle. He also has three appearances (9 conceded/1 clean sheet) for Celtic’s UEFA Under-19 squad.

Other than that, Hazard’s time between the sticks has been on a series of loans out to Dundee (11 appearances/6 conceded/6 clean sheets), Falkirk (12 appearances/10 conceded/5 clean sheets) and Partick Thistle (15 appearances/19 conceded/3 clean sheets). Last season was spent on two separate loan spells at Dundee.

Last season say him appear on the bench for Europa League Qualifying ties against AIK Athens, the Europa League loss to CFR Cluj and a Scottish League Cup tie against Dunfermline Athletic. This lack of exposure and action has led to some putting forward the argument that he may be looking for a move away from the Scottish giants to further his football.

After two games of the League One season, Accrington Stanley are in 8th place in the table after losing 2-1 to Burton on Saturday afternoon. Nixon, in his tweet (above), states that Stanley would be willing to take him on “full time”, hinting that they would consider a permanent deal for the Northern Ireland youngster capped once by his country back in 2018.

Would Conor Hazard be better sticking at Celtic for his football development or moving to Accrington?